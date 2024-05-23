MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal's Poulin, Toronto's Spooner, New York's Carpenter named PWHL MVP finalists

    Natalie Spooner de Toronto, Marie-Philip Poulin de Montréal et Alex Carpenter de New York sont les finalistes du prix Billie Jean King MVP pour la saison inaugurale de la Ligue professionnelle de hockey féminin. (Chris Young, AP-Frank Franklin II, Frank Gunn/La Presse Canadienne) Natalie Spooner de Toronto, Marie-Philip Poulin de Montréal et Alex Carpenter de New York sont les finalistes du prix Billie Jean King MVP pour la saison inaugurale de la Ligue professionnelle de hockey féminin. (Chris Young, AP-Frank Franklin II, Frank Gunn/La Presse Canadienne)
    Share

    Toronto's Natalie Spooner, Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin and New York's Alex Carpenter are the Billie Jean King MVP award finalists for the Professional Women's Hockey League's inaugural season.

    The PWHL announced the nominees Thursday after voting by an 18-member selection committee at the end of the regular season.

    Spooner led the league with 27 points in 24 regular-season games to help Toronto post the best record. The 33-year-old's league-leading 20 goals were nine more than the next closest skater.

    Poulin tied for second in league scoring with 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 21 games as Montreal finished second in the PWHL standings. The 33-year-old captain also won 57.9 per cent of her 449 faceoffs, the highest total in the league.

    Carpenter also produced 23 points with eight goals and 15 assists in 24 games, contributing to 43.3 per cent of New York's goals this season. The 30-year-old won 59 per cent of her 415 faceoffs for last-place New York.

    The winner of the award will be announced in June.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code

    Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News