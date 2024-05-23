Montreal's Poulin, Toronto's Spooner, New York's Carpenter named PWHL MVP finalists

Toronto's Natalie Spooner, Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin and New York's Alex Carpenter are the Billie Jean King MVP award finalists for the Professional Women's Hockey League's inaugural season.

The PWHL announced the nominees Thursday after voting by an 18-member selection committee at the end of the regular season.

Spooner led the league with 27 points in 24 regular-season games to help Toronto post the best record. The 33-year-old's league-leading 20 goals were nine more than the next closest skater.

Poulin tied for second in league scoring with 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 21 games as Montreal finished second in the PWHL standings. The 33-year-old captain also won 57.9 per cent of her 449 faceoffs, the highest total in the league.

Carpenter also produced 23 points with eight goals and 15 assists in 24 games, contributing to 43.3 per cent of New York's goals this season. The 30-year-old won 59 per cent of her 415 faceoffs for last-place New York.

The winner of the award will be announced in June.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.