19 more deaths from COVID-19 and an increase in hospitalizations reported in Quebec

Quebec reported on Tuesday that there are 22 new patients receiving care for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,959.

Of those, 53 people are in intensive care units, which is an increase of six from the day prior.

There are now 3,785 health-care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons, which is 352 more than the number on Monday.

In addition, 19 more people have died, bringing the total number of novel-coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 17,409.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Quebec added 1,132 positive PCR tests from 7,542 samples for a total of 1,258,503 since March 2020.

In addition, 142 positive self-declared rapid tests were added, bringing that total to 264,245.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 406 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Dec. 4, 7,898 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals in the province administered 10,734 doses of vaccine, bringing the total number of doses to 22,494,785.