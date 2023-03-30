18-year-old man shot late Wednesday night in Saint-Leonard

Montreal police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and injured in Saint-Leonard on March 29, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria) Montreal police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and injured in Saint-Leonard on March 29, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon