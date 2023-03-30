18-year-old man shot late Wednesday night in Saint-Leonard

A young man found wounded late Wednesday night in the parking lot of a shopping centre in northeast Montreal is believed to be the victim of an earlier shooting in the same area.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported Thursday morning that the 18-year-old man's life was no longer in danger.

It appears someone in a moving vehicle opened fire around 11:10 p.m. at the young man walking on Bonpart Street, near the intersection of Valdombre Street, in a residential area of the Saint-Leonard borough.

The victim was later located less than a kilometre away in the parking lot of a small shopping center on Bélanger Street, near the intersection of Lacordaire Boulevard.

Police set up two security perimeters, one at the scene of the shooting, where bullet impacts were discovered, and the second at the location where the young man was found injured.

Dogs from the SPVM canine squad combed the area. Officers will examine surveillance camera footage and interview witnesses on Thursday.

The victim will be interviewed by investigators. No arrests have been made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 30, 2023.