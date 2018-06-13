

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police are requesting help in tracking down a missing teenager.

17-year-old Maika Normand was last seen one week ago, on Wednesday June 6, 2018. Police believe she could be in Longueuil or in downtown Montreal, or in Beloeil.

Maika is 1.55 m tall and weighs 45 kg (5'3", 100 lbs), with white skin, black hair, and brown eyes. She speaks French.

She also has a tattoo of a crow on the inside of her right wrist.

Maika was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black leggings, and large white headphones.

Anyone with information is asked to cal 9-1-1.