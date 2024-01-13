15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort

A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The boy fell just before 10 p.m. at the Sommet Morin-Heights resort, provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Camille Savoie confirmed.

Paramedics and resort staff performed resuscitation maneuvers before the boy was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SQ is investigating and says the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.