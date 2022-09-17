124 out of 125: Liberals the only major Quebec party missing a candidate

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade speaks at a youth conference during an election campaign stop in Montreal, Sept., Sept. 17, 2022. Quebecers will go to the polls on October 3rd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade speaks at a youth conference during an election campaign stop in Montreal, Sept., Sept. 17, 2022. Quebecers will go to the polls on October 3rd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

Western defence officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.

Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as TS Fiona approaches

Tropical Storm Fiona headed for Puerto Rico on Saturday, with forecasters warning it likely would grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains with the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon