12-year-old girl drowns in Kahnawake quarry

A 12-year-old girl drowned Sunday at the Bedard Quarry in Kahnawake, Que., on Montreal's South Shore.

Kahnawake Peacekeepers say they were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, two young people told officers that their 12-year-old friend had jumped into the water from a cliff and had not resurfaced.

Local emergency responders made attempts to local the young victim, but were unsuccessful. Provincial police divers were also dispatched to the quarry.

Authorities say neither the 12-year-old, nor the witnesses, were from the community.

Peacekeepers said they would not release further information on the incident out of respect for the girl's family.