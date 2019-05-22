

Twelve people were rushed to hospital in Quebec City Wednesday afternoon after a car slammed into a building, sparking a fire.

The incident happened at the corner of Langelier Blvd. and Charest Blvd. West at about 12:45 p.m., when two cars crashed into each other, with one subsequently ramming into the building.



A witness at the scene told reporters he helped pull a woman out of the building. He said it was her first day working in the building.



“I was wondering if I should take this girl out (of the building) or not, because we should immobilize this person, but the car was almost on fire, so I decided to just take her outside the building,” said Jean Morissette, who said he pulled her out moments before the car exploded.

Morissette, whose shirt was stained with blood from the incident, said he saw at least three people injured.



Firefighters say 15 people were treated at the scene and 12 were taken to hospital for broken bones and bruises. There are no reports of life-threatening injuries.



The car slammed into the cafeteria of the building -- Morissette said his team often eats lunch in that cafeteria, but didn’t on this day.

“I just think that we would have gotten hit if it was another day, but on this day we were in another place,” he said.





#INCENDIE | 2e alarme | Intersection boul Langelier et boul Charest Ouest | Accident de véhicule suivi d'un incendie | Le chef annonce l’incendie sous contrôle après les vérifications d’usage | 15 évaluations par les paramédics | 12 transport en ambulance. pic.twitter.com/Ve30cUES7C — Service incendie de la Ville de Québec (@SPCIQ) May 22, 2019

“One of the vehicles caught fire and spread to the building,” Quebec City police tweeted. Firefighters added that it is a second-alarm fire, which indicates it is not too serious. Firefighters say the blaze is under control.

Quebec City police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic detours are in place.

