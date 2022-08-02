1 injured, 2 arrested after Saint-Lambert assault

A 20-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after an altercation in Saint-Lambert, on Montreal's South Shore, escalated into an assault.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the dispute occurred at 10:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Simard Boulevard.

Officers say three people were arguing when the victim was stabbed with a knife.

He was transported to hospital, and authorities say they fear for his life.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was questioned at the police station shortly after.

He could face charges of assault with a weapon.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested and may face drug-related charges.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 2, 2022.