MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 1 hospitalized after apartment fire in Saint-Laurent

    Firefighters respond to an apartment building fire at 30 Place de la Cote Vertu in Ville St-Laurent on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Firefighters respond to an apartment building fire at 30 Place de la Cote Vertu in Ville St-Laurent on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Share

    One person was taken to hospital Monday night following a fire in Ville Saint-Laurent. 

    The fire was contained to the underground garage of an apartment building at 30 Place de la Côte Vertu.

    Several cars were burned by the fire, which started just after 9 p.m. and was put out in about half an hour.

    One man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News