MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 1 dead, 1 injured in altercation at Terrebonne gentlemen's club

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    One man is dead, and another is seriously injured after an altercation at a gentlemen's club in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region.

    According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the incident happened at 2:30 a.m. Friday as several people left the O'Gascon Gentlemen Club on Gascon Road.

    Quebec provincial police are working with Terrebonne police to determine the events leading up to the clash.

    The victim's identity has not yet been released, and police are not saying if he was known to them.

    The injured man was taken to a local hospital.

    There have been no arrests as investigators look for witnesses, including those willing to speak anonymously.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 22, 2024. 

