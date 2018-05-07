

CTV Montreal





Hydro Quebec says there are 1,700 customers still without power on Monday morning, more than 48 hours after a windstorm swept across the province.

Most of those without electricity are in the Monteregie.

At its peak more than 275,000 households and businesses lost power.

Hydro Quebec said it has been removing fallen trees and branches and repairing lines ever since.

The utility hopes to have most downed lines repaired later in the day.