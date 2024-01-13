1,500 without power in Quebec after snow and rain

Over 1,500 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power early Sunday afternoon after snow and rain hit the province.

As of around noon, the majority (over 870) were in the Montérégie region, followed by Lanaudière (over 270) and Laval (around 140).

Meanwhile, about 80 Montreal customers were powerless.

On Saturday afternoon, over 7,000 customers were in the dark across the province. Almost all had their power restored by 6 p.m.

Montreal received a dusting of snow overnight Friday, with heavy snowfall and some rain beginning Saturday.

A snow plow patrols the streets of Montreal on Jan. 13, 2024. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)