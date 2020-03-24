MONTREAL -- There are 1,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec as of Tuesday afternoon, Quebec health authorities have announced.

That's up sharply from the 628 cases that were confirmed as of Monday afternoon.

Sixty-seven COVID-19 patients in Quebec were in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, 31 of them in intensive care.

There remained four deaths in the province linked to COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. One person who had contracted COVID-19 has since recovered.

Of the 1,013 cases of COVID019, 439 are in Montreal. You can find a regional breakdown of cases here.

Tuesday's announcement came just hours ahead of a government-mandated shutdown of all non-essential businesses and services, which must close for three weeks as of midnight Tuesday.

The closings are part of what Quebec Premier Francois Legault has called a province-wide "pause" in the hope of stemming the spread of COVID-19 in Quebec.

"I know we are going through difficult times," Legault said at Quebec's daily update Tuesday. "I know these are stressful times."

But Legault said the increasingly strict measures his government are implementing are essential to slow the spread of coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

On Monday the Quebec government, issued a list of essential businesses and services that can remain open through April 13.

*This is a developing story that will be updated.*