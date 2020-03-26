MONTREAL -- Quebec has 1,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon and two more patients have died, provincial health officials announced.

That's up 290 from the 1,339 cases that were reported Wednesday afternoon. There are now eight deaths in Quebec linked to COVID-19.

There are 106 people being treated in hospital; 43 of them are in intensive care.

There are 2,622 Quebecers who are awaiting test results; 31,854 tests have come back negative.



Of the confirmed cases in the province, 782 are in Montreal. You can see a complete regional breakdown here.

Two patients who had contracted COVID-19 has since recovered.

Forty-six health-care workers in Quebec have contracted COVID-19, said Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public health.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Thursday called on Quebecers in good health, and who are under the age of 70, to volunteer with food banks and other aid groups, whose services have been inundated with demand since the start of the COVID-19.

Quebec has set up a website for people who want to volunteer at the more than 1,500 community organizations taking part in the initiative.

"I ask everyone: get involved," said Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity. "You have the power to make a huge difference in people's lives. Even if just for one day, your contribution will mean a lot."

Quebec on Thursday remained on a province-wide lockdown, with only essential businesses and services allowed to continue operations until April 13.



This is a breaking story that will be updated.