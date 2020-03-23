Here are the essential businesses and services that will stay open during Quebec's COVID-19 shutdown
MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Monday announced that all non-essential businesses and services in the province will shut down for three weeks beginning tomorrow at midnight,
Late Monday afternoon, the government issued its list of essential businesses and services that can remain open through April 13 while non-essential ones are closed.
The government's complete list is below:
HEALTH CARE SERVICES
All occupations in the health and social services network
Pre-hospital emergency services (paramedics, dispatchers)
Private professional resource offices (health network)
Pharmacies
Dentists (emergency consultations)
Optometry (emergency services)
Intermediate resources and private seniors' residences
Home services for seniors, the disabled and the vulnerable
Specialized resources in accommodation (domestic violence, homelessness, drug addiction, etc.)
811 and 911 call center workers
Héma Québec
Transplant-Quebec
Red Cross
National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ)
Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ)
Production, supply and distribution of drugs, vaccines and pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment (including laboratory and research centres)
Veterinarians
Animal shelters
PUBLIC SECURITY SERVICES
Police services, including dispatch of emergency calls (municipal and Sûreté du Québec)
Fire services
Correctional services
Special constables
Security agencies
Ministry of Public Security (civil security and coroners)
Forest firefighters and all types of professionals supporting civil security operations
Courthouse (Staff required to maintain minimum operations)
Communication services
GOVERNMENT SERVICES
Educators and support staff for emergency child care
Online higher education
Providers of goods and services for poorer citizens
Food inspection
Waste collection
Government Air Services
Suicide prevention centre
Communication centre with clients from the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Solidarity
Assistance services for victims of domestic violence
Income security and social security
Resources deemed essential by the municipalities (administration, public works, etc.).
MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF STRATEGIC INFRASTRUCTURES
Energy production, supply, transport and distribution (electricity, fossil fuels)
Keeping essential public infrastructure in good working order (bridges, municipal buildings, etc.)
Construction, maintenance and maintenance of essential activities linked in particular to public and private infrastructure which may involve a risk to public health and safety (private dam, management of dangerous and radioactive materials, etc.)
Sanitary services and supply chain (example: water treatment plant)
IT resources (security, maintenance, urgent needs related to the situation)
Data centres
MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES
Food production (examples: agricultural businesses, food processing, beverage, slaughterhouses, vegetable production)
Production of necessary inputs for essential sectors
Manufacture of medical instruments
Chemical manufacturing
Manufacturing of sanitary products
Manufacturing of microelectronics components
Industrial complexes (especially the aluminum sector) and mining must minimize their activities
Defense manufacturing and maintenance
BUSINESSES
Grocery stores and other food businesses
Pharmacies
Convenience stores
Large stores outside shopping centres (offering grocery, pharmacy or hardware services)
Products for agricultural holdings (mechanics, fertilizers, etc.)
Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)
Funeral homes, cremation and cemeteries
Restaurants (take out or delivery counters only)
Hotels
Cleaners and laundromats
Medical and orthopedic trade
Pet food stores and supplies
Movers
Work equipment (safety and protection)
BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES
Financial services (Financial institutions, ATMs and other payment methods)
Insurance services (telephone service)
Payroll services
Accounting services
Financial market services
BUILDING SECTOR
Construction firms for emergency repairs or for security purposes
Electricians and plumbers and other trades for emergency services
Rental equipment
Building maintenance and upkeep services
Maintenance services
