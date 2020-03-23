MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Monday announced that all non-essential businesses and services in the province will shut down for three weeks beginning tomorrow at midnight,

Late Monday afternoon, the government issued its list of essential businesses and services that can remain open through April 13 while non-essential ones are closed.

The government's complete list is below:

HEALTH CARE SERVICES

All occupations in the health and social services network

Pre-hospital emergency services (paramedics, dispatchers)

Private professional resource offices (health network)

Pharmacies

Dentists (emergency consultations)

Optometry (emergency services)

Intermediate resources and private seniors' residences

Home services for seniors, the disabled and the vulnerable

Specialized resources in accommodation (domestic violence, homelessness, drug addiction, etc.)

811 and 911 call center workers

Héma Québec

Transplant-Quebec

Red Cross

National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ)

Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ)

Production, supply and distribution of drugs, vaccines and pharmaceutical goods and medical equipment (including laboratory and research centres)

Veterinarians

Animal shelters

PUBLIC SECURITY SERVICES

Police services, including dispatch of emergency calls (municipal and Sûreté du Québec)

Fire services

Correctional services

Special constables

Security agencies

Ministry of Public Security (civil security and coroners)

Forest firefighters and all types of professionals supporting civil security operations

Courthouse (Staff required to maintain minimum operations)

Communication services

GOVERNMENT SERVICES

Educators and support staff for emergency child care

Online higher education

Providers of goods and services for poorer citizens

Food inspection

Waste collection

Government Air Services

Suicide prevention centre

Communication centre with clients from the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Solidarity

Assistance services for victims of domestic violence

Income security and social security

Resources deemed essential by the municipalities (administration, public works, etc.).

MAINTENANCE AND OPERATION OF STRATEGIC INFRASTRUCTURES

Energy production, supply, transport and distribution (electricity, fossil fuels)

Keeping essential public infrastructure in good working order (bridges, municipal buildings, etc.)

Construction, maintenance and maintenance of essential activities linked in particular to public and private infrastructure which may involve a risk to public health and safety (private dam, management of dangerous and radioactive materials, etc.)

Sanitary services and supply chain (example: water treatment plant)

IT resources (security, maintenance, urgent needs related to the situation)

Data centres

MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES

Food production (examples: agricultural businesses, food processing, beverage, slaughterhouses, vegetable production)

Production of necessary inputs for essential sectors

Manufacture of medical instruments

Chemical manufacturing

Manufacturing of sanitary products

Manufacturing of microelectronics components

Industrial complexes (especially the aluminum sector) and mining must minimize their activities

Defense manufacturing and maintenance

BUSINESSES

Grocery stores and other food businesses

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Large stores outside shopping centres (offering grocery, pharmacy or hardware services)

Products for agricultural holdings (mechanics, fertilizers, etc.)

Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)

Funeral homes, cremation and cemeteries

Restaurants (take out or delivery counters only)

Hotels

Cleaners and laundromats

Medical and orthopedic trade

Pet food stores and supplies

Movers

Work equipment (safety and protection)

BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

Financial services (Financial institutions, ATMs and other payment methods)

Insurance services (telephone service)

Payroll services

Accounting services

Financial market services

BUILDING SECTOR

Construction firms for emergency repairs or for security purposes

Electricians and plumbers and other trades for emergency services

Rental equipment

Building maintenance and upkeep services

Maintenance services

You can consult the complete list online (only in French for now) here.