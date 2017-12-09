

The Canadian Press





A woman who was stabbed in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve early on Saturday morning told police she did not know her assailant.

The 31-year-old was walking on De Grosbois St. when she said a man approached her from behind and put a knife to her throat.

The woman shouted and the man stabbed her and ran away.

Police said her injuries were not life threatening.

The woman described the suspect as a white, French-speaking man in his 20s with dark hair.

No arrests have been made.