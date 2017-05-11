Woman hospitalized after overnight fire in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 7:22AM EDT
A dozen people were forced out of their homes after an overnight fire in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.
The fire began around midnight Thursday morning in a room on the second floor of a house on Champlain St.
One woman was transported to a hospital due to smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is unknown and therefore under investigation.
