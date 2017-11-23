

CTV Montreal





The Louis Hippolyte Lafontaine tunnel will be closed in both directions the night of Nov. 24.

Crews will shut Highway 25 at 10 p.m. Friday, with some access ramps closing at 9 p.m.

The tunnel will begin reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday, with all ramps open and accessible by 11:30 a.m.

Crews are in the final phase of tearing down a bridge on Ile Charron, and they will begin building the new structure in the spring.

The Mercier Bridge will have one Montreal-bound lane closed this weekend.

Work starts on the bridge at 5 a.m. Saturday and will continue until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will be making repairs to the bridge deck.

Meanwhile crews on the Turcot project are closing multiple ramps this weekend.

At midnight Friday the ramps from Decarie South and the 20 East to route 136 will close, only to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The Verendrye entrance to Highway 15 north will also close for the weekend.

Crews will also be doing work on Cote St. Paul Rd. this weekend.

They will close cote St. Paul between Philippe Lalonde St. and Monk Blvd. (underneath Highway 15) at 10 p.m. Friday Nov. 24, although access to stores in the area will be maintained.

The road will reopen on Monday Nov. 27 at 5 a.m.

Crews are working the span of Highway 15 that goes over the Lachine Canal.