Weekend road closures in Saint Pierre section of Highway 20
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 8:28AM EDT
The heavy rain predicted for this weekend should not affect ongoing construction on the Turcot Interchange and the project to move Highway 20.
Several lanes will be closed in the western section of the worksite throughout the weekend.
As of 11:30 p.m. Friday May 5, only one eastbound lane will be open between the St. Pierre and the Angrignon interchanges.
As has happened repeatedly this year, the ramp from the Mercier Bridge/Route 138 to Highway 20 East will also be closed.
Meanwhile the westbound connection from Highway 20 to Route 138 and the Mercier Bridge will close at 11 p.m. Friday. This closure will repeat for the next five weekends.
All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday May 8.
However, as of Monday, there will be only one of two lanes open from the Mercier Bridge to Highway 20 West. That will last until the early part of June.
