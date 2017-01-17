Walk this way: Montreal adding more pedestrian-only streets
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 6:41PM EST
Montreal is expanding the number of streets that will be pedestrian-only for 2017.
This year sections of St. Ambroise and Atwater Sts. in the Southwest borough, along with Roy St. in the Plateau Mont Royal, and Wellington St. in Verdun will be reserved for citizens on foot.
The city has set aside up to $700,000 over the next three years per street to make the changes, including permanent alterations to the streets, if people use them.
"That's why we have different phases. Some of them are becoming permanent. Some of them may not be," said Mayor Denis Coderre.
"It's worth a try and frankly, when you have a satisfaction rate of 88-96 percent, it shows we are connecting with the people of the district and the boroughs."
Over the past two years Montreal has created nine summertime pedestrian zones, some of them permanent, in a slew of streets and alleys across the city.
The goal in each case is simple: get more people outdoors to use and enjoy their city.
Parvis de Biencourt near Monk Blvd. in the Southwest borough is used by 700 people a day who enjoy gardening.
Place Notre Dame des Victoires includes areas for street hockey, covered chairs and tables, and a public piano.
Coderre said that in all, parts of 45 streets are reserved for pedestrians at least part of the year.
An artist's depiction of what one pedestrian-only zone in Montreal will look like in 2017
