Ville-Marie westbound closes this weekend
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 2:56PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 10:30PM EST
The westbound lanes of Highway 720 will be closed partway through the tunnel this weekend.
Starting Friday night, drivers will have to get off the westbound Ville Marie Expressway at Exit 5, in downtown Montreal, and Transport Quebec is suggesting they use Highway 10 to get to their destination.
The highway is expected to reopen on Monday Jan. 16 at 5 a.m.
The Highway 15 northbound will also be affected by closures. From 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 until 5:00 a.m. the next day, the roadway will be entirely closed through the Turcot. From Jan. 19 until Jan. 29, only one of the highway's lanes will be open northbound.
Meantime, a section of St-Jacques St. will closed Wednesday night and will remain closed until January 17.
Drivers are barred from the road underneath the elevated highway, or between Glen St. /De Courcelle Rd. and St. Remi St. at this time.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- New MS drug hailed a breakthrough in human trial
- Owner of dog that mauled Brossard girl charged for assaulting police officers
- Police arrest man, 26, in connection with 2014 homicide in Lachine
- Four plead guilty in connection to corruption in Mascouche
- PQ draws fire over allegations staffers draw salaries from public funds
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Police arrest man, 26, in connection with 2014 homicide in Lachine
- Postscript: Meet the new boss. Very different from the old boss. 1
- Purolator employees to vote on possible strike mandate
- Man stabbed during fight in Old Montreal 1
- Owner of dog that mauled Brossard girl charged for assaulting police officers 3
- Four plead guilty in connection to corruption in Mascouche 1
- Recall issued for 36 Adonis products containing undeclared allergens
- Man, 28, shot in Montreal North
- Quebec med student claims some MDs bully students 1
- PQ draws fire over allegations staffers draw salaries from public funds 1
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States