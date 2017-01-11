

CTV Montreal





The westbound lanes of Highway 720 will be closed partway through the tunnel this weekend.

Starting Friday night, drivers will have to get off the westbound Ville Marie Expressway at Exit 5, in downtown Montreal, and Transport Quebec is suggesting they use Highway 10 to get to their destination.

The highway is expected to reopen on Monday Jan. 16 at 5 a.m.

The Highway 15 northbound will also be affected by closures. From 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 until 5:00 a.m. the next day, the roadway will be entirely closed through the Turcot. From Jan. 19 until Jan. 29, only one of the highway's lanes will be open northbound.

Meantime, a section of St-Jacques St. will closed Wednesday night and will remain closed until January 17.

Drivers are barred from the road underneath the elevated highway, or between Glen St. /De Courcelle Rd. and St. Remi St. at this time.