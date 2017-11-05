

The political landscape in Montreal shifted significantly Sunday night as Valerie Plante became the 45th mayor of Montreal, and the first female in the city’s history to fill the role.

Relatively unknown just a few months ago, Plante won in a stunning victory over incumbent Denis Coderre. As of 10 p.m. she was in the lead with 51.7 per cent of the votes cast for mayor.

Coderre followed closely behind with 45.79 per cent of the ballots.

Results continued to come in after voters in Montreal and in hundreds of municipalities across Quebec cast ballots in Sunday’s municipal elections.

There were eight candidates in total running for mayor this year.

In Montreal voter turnout was 27.12 per cent.

Nous avons marqué l'histoire. Merci Montréal! pic.twitter.com/QzKShhACLx — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 6, 2017

Plante’s hard-fought campaign

Plante is a relative newcomer to politics, who became leader of Projet Montreal last December.

She started the race as an underdog but her campaign surprised many as she gained momentum, rising in the polls and even taking a slight lead on Coderre.

Just four months ago, 66 per cent of Montrealers didn’t know her name, which was one of her biggest challenges during the race.

Plante’s campaign placed mobility and public transportation and improved traffic flow as top priority issues, with a signature proposal of building a new line to the metro in the next five years - the 29 stop Pink Line would run from Lachine, through the downtown area all the way up to Montreal-North and Plante has estimated its cost at over $5 billion.

She also campaigned on the promise to add green spaces and social housing, and and promised to abolish the welcome tax for families with children or those expecting children.

Plante entered politics when she won a city council seat in 2013 and was elected to her party's leadership last fall.

Denis Coderre is now the first Montreal mayor since Sarto Fournier, elected back in 1957, to be elected for only one term. Coderre’s campaign headquarters at the Olympia Theatre stayed quiet all night.

Other races

In Quebec City, at 5:30 pm, 46 per cent of voters had cast ballots. Incumbent Regis Lebeaume was declared the winner with more than 57 per cent of the votes.

In Longueuil, 26.62 percent of voters voted at 4 pm In Gatineau, the 17-hour turnout was 32.16 per cent.

In 2013, the final turnout was only 42 per cent in Montreal and 54.9 per cent in Quebec City.

In Quebec as a whole, only 47 percent of voters had moved, compared with 45 percent four years earlier.

About half of the posts have already been filled, due to lack of opposition. In all, 4382 mayors and councilors were elected without opposition.

This story will be updated as results come in.