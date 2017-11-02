

Mayor Denis Coderre was on the defensive Thursday morning with three days to go in the municipal election campaign.

On Wednesday, the organizer and promoter of Montreal’s controversial Formula E race finally released the number of tickets that were sold for the July event, revealing that 25,000 were sold and 20,000 were given away.

Of those sold, many were sold under agreements to partners and sponsors. One report claims that only 5,000 were sold at the box office to the public.

Coderre denied that claim, saying he does not have those numbers and asking whoever leaked that information to the media to come forward to him with proof.

Despite the negative attention, Coderre is still calling the race a great success, saying that the criticism and bickering over ticket sales amounted to “splitting hairs.”

“45,000 people. And the people, even, when we gave them tickets, they came. It means a lot. You know, there are major events that exist and when we’re providing tickets, they’re not even showing up. When, in soccer, events – when you want to start a team, of course you find the best way to make sure you get people to know about that event, so no – it’s good,” he said.

Coderre did, however, concede that he should have released the information on the ticket sales to the public sooner, admitting a mistake there.

On Wednesday, Coderre's opponent Projet Montreal's Valerie Plante said the ticket sales are "embarrassing," adding that the race wasn't worth the price residents and businesses paid to hold it on downtown city streets, requiring lengthy closures.

"Since the beginning Denis Coderre has been saying, 'Oh it's a big success, people are complaining for nothing.' Well, half the tickets were given away! That shows it was maybe not so much of a success or at least we need to do things different,’” she said.

The e-race overshadowing Coderre’s announcement in Ile-Bizard, where he promised a pathway from the island to the Ste-Dorothee train station. It would provide easy access to the future site of the light-rail train.