Don't try this at home, folks.



Especially if your home is anywhere in the Montreal area, where 2 to 4 millimetres of freezing rain coated highways, streets and sidewalks with a sheet of ice Tuesday morning.



The freezing rain made the morning commute very difficult, even treacherous, for drivers and pedestrians.



But not this guy.







A unicyclist was spotted zipping along Rene-Levesque Blvd. Tuesday morning.



CTV Montreal reporter Cindy Sherwin eyed the one-wheeled daredevil, and - intrepid journalist that she is - tracked him down as he turned onto Amherst St.







Buses were halted, schools were closed and even the Montreal Canadiens cancelled practice. Urgences Sante was straight-up telling people not to leave their homes.



Meantime, this guy hopped on his unicycle with full confidence. So Montreal.







The umbrella was a nice touch, keeping him from getting pelted by the icy rain.



Godspeed, you brave unicyclist. You've got this.





All photos: CTV Montreal / Cindy Sherwin