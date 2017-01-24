Unicyclist - yes, unicyclist - takes to Montreal's icy streets
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:09AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 2:42PM EST
Don't try this at home, folks.
Especially if your home is anywhere in the Montreal area, where 2 to 4 millimetres of freezing rain coated highways, streets and sidewalks with a sheet of ice Tuesday morning.
The freezing rain made the morning commute very difficult, even treacherous, for drivers and pedestrians.
But not this guy.
A unicyclist was spotted zipping along Rene-Levesque Blvd. Tuesday morning.
CTV Montreal reporter Cindy Sherwin eyed the one-wheeled daredevil, and - intrepid journalist that she is - tracked him down as he turned onto Amherst St.
Buses were halted, schools were closed and even the Montreal Canadiens cancelled practice. Urgences Sante was straight-up telling people not to leave their homes.
Meantime, this guy hopped on his unicycle with full confidence. So Montreal.
The umbrella was a nice touch, keeping him from getting pelted by the icy rain.
Godspeed, you brave unicyclist. You've got this.
All photos: CTV Montreal / Cindy Sherwin
