

The Canadian Press





The Uber ridesharing service might announce its intention to cease doing business in Quebec because of new requirements imposed by the Quebec government.

La Presse Plus and the Journal de Montréal are reporting that the American company that connects drivers with people seeking a ride could make their decision to leave Quebec public on Tuesday morning.

On Friday, Transportation Minister Laurent Lessard said he would extend the pilot project under which Uber had been operating for the past 12 months, contingent on the company being subject to the same rules as traditional taxis regarding training and background checks.



Uber's Quebec general manager Jean-Nicolas Guillemette, will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in Montreal to speak about how the changes affect the company.

Under the new rules, Uber driver background checks must be conducted by the police and no longer by private companies.

Additionally, Lessard said all Uber drivers will be required to undergo the same number of training hours as do drivers of traditional taxis, which is 35 hours.

Under the terms of the original pilot project, Uber drivers were only forced to take 20 hours of training.

It appears Uber is neither on board with the 35-hour training requirement for drivers nor the tightening of criminal record checks, now carried out by the police rather than by a private firm.

The extension of the pilot project would also include an inspection every 12 months for vehicles carrying customers.

On Friday, Uber called the new rules "challenging" and said they threaten the company's ability to continue offering its services to Quebecers.



The pilot project allowing Uber to legally operate in Quebec went into effect in October 2016 and included the option of a one-year renewal.

Part of the pilot project includes a provision allowing the government to collect a small sum from each Uber fare, which is dedicated to helping the traditional taxi industry modernize.

Lessard said the money collected from the program totalled about $7.2 million over the course of the pilot project's first year.