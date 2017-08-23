

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a meeting in Montreal Wednesday where a federal-provincial task force will review their next steps in handling the surge of asylum seekers crossing into Quebec from the U.S.

Most of those seeking refugee status are Haitians afraid of deportation from the U.S. if the Trump administration lifts the temporary protected status that was put in place after the 2010 earthquake.

Trudeau is also scheduled to meet Haitian community leaders Wednesday.

Since July, more than six thousand people have crossed illegally into Quebec from New York, although officials say the number has dropped from 250 a day last week to about 140 a day.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says he has deployed additional staff to Montreal to allow initial claims for asylum to be assessed faster, with the goal of eventually processing the claims at the temporary shelters and camps.