

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should maintain confidence in the immigration system even as thousands of asylum seekers continue to pour into the country.

He stresses that all those walking across the United States border won't receive any special advantage and must go through the usual security checks and immigration evaluations.

Federal authorities say that through the first two weeks of August, more than 3,800 people walked over the border into Quebec, compared to the the 2,996 who similarly crossed the border throughout all of July.

Trudeau's comments come hours before an expected rally in Quebec City involving anti-immigration and pro-diversity protesters that had the province's premier voicing concerns that things could get out of hand.

Right-wing group La Meute is organizing a rally in a yet-to-be determined location in Quebec City against the flow of illegal entries into the province from the United States.

The prime minister is condemning the demonstrations organized by a small minority of racists who Trudeau says don't get to change the country's openness to immigrants.