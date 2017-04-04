

CTV Montreal





Three teenagers have been arrested after an assault on blue-collar workers in a Saint-Laurent park.

The incident happened on March 19 at the library inside Painter Park in Saint-Laurent.

A librarian says two teenagers were making lots of noise and scoffed when they were asked to be quiet.

A pair of blue-collar workers acting as security guards was asked to intervene and they gave the teens verbal warnings.

“One of the employees asked them to leave and then a fight began so two employees were injured by those suspects,” said Const. Miguel Alston of the Montreal Police.

The pummelled the borough employees in the head, arms, and back. The two employees, aged 58 and 60, suffered major but not life-threatening injuries to their heads, backs and arms.

Police rushed to the park and arrested three teens, aged 15 and 16 years old.

The three teenagers were released into their parents' custody with a promise to appear in court at a later date, where they will likely be charged with assault. Further, they likely won't be allowed back to Painter Park.

The two battered employees have not returned to work since the attack.

The chalet is currently closed during the spring season.



While there is little criminal activity in the area, safety is an issue, said Alston.

“People feel unsafe in the park so because of this it's more important for us to make sure that citizens and also employees will be and stay safe,” he said.

Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa said the park is a busy place.

“This is probably where there is the most number of teenagers,” he said, adding the borough has invested a lot of money into the park in hopes to appeal to families in the area.

It's important everyone works together to keep the park safe, said DeSousa.

“What we try and do is make sure that we have a mechanism in place with our staff and our resources to make sure that it's as safe as can be,” he said.

Alston said the police are also taking action.

“We increased patrol in the park. We will continue to increase patrol in the park,” he said. “We’ll work on the long-term strategy to make sure that we will work together with the community in this sector.”