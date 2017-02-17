An increasing number of asylum seekers from the United States are crossing the border illegally into Canada, some resorting to desperate measures to do so.



On Friday morning, a young man wearing only a hoodie, light jacket, jogging pants and running shoes,walked 20-30 mins in the cold to get to the border crossing at Roxham Rd. in Champlain, New York.



Many are taking the bus from New York City and other places to Plattsburgh, then taking a taxi to the border.



Despite the cold, the man crossed without incident.



Soon after, a taxi van pulled up to the border carrying four adults and four children.



The U.S. border guard asked the group for their papers. Trying to verify them, he was telling them that they didn’t seem to have any status in the U.S. so he could not allow them to cross



The group, from Sudan, been living in Delaware for the last two years. One man said because of the political climate and President Donald Trump, he does not feel welcome as a Muslim there.



After a few minutes speaking with the U.S. border guard, the family got out of the vehicle and they all began crossing on foot – including the four children and a pregnant woman – as the man continued speaking to the border guard.



The woman and some of the children had papers that granted them asylum, but the man did not.



After quite a bit of negotiation, the man decided to take his luggage from the taxi and throw it across the border.



Minutes later, he made a sudden dash into Canada.



The RCMP ordered him to stop and arrested him there.



More to come.