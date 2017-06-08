Suspect, 20, turns himself in connection to shooting at Cartier metro
Denis, 20, is known to police and will be handed a multitude of charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 8:54AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 8, 2017 11:10AM EDT
A 20-year-old man has turned himself in to Laval police in connection with a shooting last week that critically injured a teenage girl.
Dylan Denis, who is known to authorities, will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a weapon, and violating probation.
Just after midnight on May 30, Denis was involved in an altercation at the Cartier bus terminus.
The victim and a group of her friends crossed to the other side of Laurentides boul, near a second entrance into the terminal.
It’s alleged that Denis then fired a shot in the direction of the group, hitting the victim in the stomach.
A friend of the victim who witnessed the shooting told CTV the shooter was in a grey luxury car with tinted windows and sped off after firing.
A parked car that another woman was sitting in was also struck by bullets.
No word on whether the incident was gang-related.
Denis' bail hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon.