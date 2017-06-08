

CTV Montreal





A 20-year-old man has turned himself in to Laval police in connection with a shooting last week that critically injured a teenage girl.

Dylan Denis, who is known to authorities, will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a weapon, and violating probation.

Just after midnight on May 30, Denis was involved in an altercation at the Cartier bus terminus.

The victim and a group of her friends crossed to the other side of Laurentides boul, near a second entrance into the terminal.

It’s alleged that Denis then fired a shot in the direction of the group, hitting the victim in the stomach.

A friend of the victim who witnessed the shooting told CTV the shooter was in a grey luxury car with tinted windows and sped off after firing.

A parked car that another woman was sitting in was also struck by bullets.

No word on whether the incident was gang-related.

Denis' bail hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon.