The Couillard government is forcing striking government lawyers to return to work on Wednesday, but is giving them 45 more days to negotiate a collective agreement.



Those were the provisions laid out in a special bill tabled Monday evening by the Liberal government as MNAs were called back to Quebec City at the beginning of a two-week break to discuss the matter.

The bill was tabled at the same time as negotiations were set to continue.



“They put a gun to our temple,” said Jean Denis, president of the union LANEQ.



The 1,100 lawyers and notaries, on strike since October, are demanding the same salaries and working conditions as Crown prosecutors.

Treasury Board President Pierre Moreau said the money is on the table.



“On the salary issue we have tabled an offer that represents exactly what a Crown prosecutor would have in his pocket after the four-year contract period. That we have negotiated with them,” he said.



LANEQ argued the salary isn’t the main issue, but rather more bargaining power. They also would like a committee to study what they’re asking for.



“Since the first day of that strike, the most important thing is the independent committee and that government said to us no, no, that's not important,” said Denis.



The Quebec Bar Association and the Chamber of Notaries are calling for a mediator to help resolve the dispute.



“Even if it’s one minute to midnight, I think that we have to give the people of Quebec all the chances to get a settlement in that affair,” said Claudia Premont of the Bar Association.



The premier should have personally stepped in to deal with negotiations before it came to this point, said CAQ Leader Francois Legault.



“It's normal that you let your ministers do some work for a certain period of time, but come on! Eighteen weeks?” he said.

Bill 127 states that in addition to a negotiation period of up to 45 days, there may be one possible extension of up to 15 days. A mediator may also be granted.



Failing agreement, the parties may then agree on a mediator who will work to reach a settlement within 30 days.

If that doesn’t work out, the mediator will publish a report that will be used to amend the collective agreement that expired on March 31 and would be renewed until 2020.



The lawyers’ strike funds have been exhausted for some time, but nevertheless, they renewed their strike on Feb. 15.