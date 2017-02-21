

CTV Montreal





Public consultations will take place next month regarding a second tunnel between the Vendome metro station and the Glen hospital site.

At an information session on Tuesday, the STM presented its plans for the $76.5 million project.

Unlike the pedestrian tunnel finished in 2015, this one will be wheelchair accessible at both ends.

On the Glen side it will connect to the interior of a hospital building, while on the metro side it will be incorporated into 5100 De Maisonneuve Blvd.

There will be a total of five elevators that can access the tunnel.

The Vendome metro and train stations are not wheelchair accessible.

The STM would like construction of the second tunnel to begin this autumn and be completed in two years.

Montreal city councillor Peter McQueen is glad about one aspect of the construction project: trucks will be accessing the site from Westmount.

"All the trucks will be getting in and out by the Westmount side, by Claremont and Ste. Catherine. Right at the bend there's an old CP road that goes right beside the tracks and can kind of get in behind the Air Canada building and all the trucks will be in and out that way," said McQueen.

The project manager, Mara Clour, said the STM will do its best to minimize problems for commuters and for nearby residents.

"We know that it's one of the major preoccupations for the residents of the area so it was important for the STM to make sure that with our construction project there won't be any additional impact," she said.

The public consultation meeting is scheduled for March 8.