

CTV Montreal





The STM's new extra-service schedule is now in effect.

The Montreal transit agency is promising commuters that a metro train will come along every five minutes before 10:30 p.m., and even more frequently during rush hour on the Orange, Green and Blue lines.

"We want people to get a better experience when they're travelling with us," said STM chair Philippe Schnobb.

The Blue line will also operate later, with the last train beginning its run at 12:45 a.m.

By year's end STM hopes to have 30 of the new Azur trains in operation on the metro.

The STM is also adding more buses, especially in the SouthWest borough which is particularly affected by construction around the Turcot Interchange.

107 of those buses will have hybrid engines and air conditioning.

"We want more customers as well, but basically we say we need to improve our service to make the trips more efficient, and we want people to be more satisfied when they are travelling with us," said Schnobb.

The service additions were announced in November as part of the STM's budget for 2017.