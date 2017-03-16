

CTV Montreal





The Surete du Quebec has issued a rare mea culpa over its handling of the Highway 13 closure.

In a news conference Thursday morning, SQ Capt. Guy Lapointe said there were many factors it couldn't control that night, but what they could control, they did not do well.

He also said the officer in charge of the operation has been relieved of his duties.

Officials also said they were looking into whether truckers blocked police from getting to the scene on the 13 south and whether their behaviour was criminal.

The SQ apology comes on the same day as an apology from Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, who is launching an external investigation into how 300 people could be stranded overnight on the highway.

Opposition leaders are calling for the resignation of Transport Minister Laurent Lessard over the debacle.

