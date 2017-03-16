Quebec's premier is launching an external investigation into the snowstorm debacle on Highway 13 as opposition parties call for Transport Minister Laurent Lessard to step down.

Hundreds of drivers spent the night stranded in their cars on the southbound roadway between Highways 20 and 40 after an accident during a blizzard forced the road closure.

Many were stranded for as long as 12 hours, and others left their cars behind and walked.

The incident caused a firestorm and finger pointing in Quebec City, as Premier Philippe Couillard announced Thursday morning they would get to the bottom of what transpired.



The SQ has also issued a mea culpa, and said it has relieved the officer in charge of the operation of his duties.

On Wednesday, Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisée called the handling of the snowstorm the "worst crisis management" since Couillard came into power.



On Lessard, Lisée said Thursday morning, "Everyone saw that he wasn't competent in a time of crisis."

"When they had a minister who wanted to fix things, Robert Poeti, they kicked him out," said Lisee, adding that maybe now Couillard has a third opportunity to bring Poeti back into cabinet.

Couillard said last year he demoted Poeti in order to make room in his cabinet for more women and young people, denying allegations he demoted the former transport minister for flagging irregularities in his department regarding public contracts, cost overruns and employee intimidation.

CAQ leader Francois Legault echoed those sentiments, saying, "I ask Philippe Couillard this morning to dismiss Laurent Lessard as minister."

Couillard formally apologized to Quebecers Thursday, saying he would launch an external investigation. He said he was unhappy on Wednesday, but even more unhappy now that more information has come to light about the failed response.



Couillard admitted Wednesday that the storm response "lacked coordination."

It was revealed that during two conference calls about the highway closure, no one shared information that hundreds of drivers were stranded.

In the first conference call at 11:50 p.m., officials from the Ministry of Transportation omitted that information, despite drivers being stranded for hours at that point.

The second phone call took place at 1:40 a.m., and nobody from the Ministry of Transportation was on the call.

At 4:30 a.m. the Sureté du Quebec, aware of the stranded drivers, called on the Montreal fire department for help evacuating people from the highway.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre called the lack of co-ordination unacceptable, stressing the importance of getting to the bottom of what transpired.

"It's not about a pissing match. It's about looking for answers, because this is a winter town," said Coderre.



Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux said he has many questions about how the Highway 13 situation was handled by the Surete du Quebec. He said an internal investigation is underway. A civil servant in transport ministry has been suspended over the matter.



Couillard said the opposition calling for Lessard’s resignation is simply partisan politics and exploiting the situation.