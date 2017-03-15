

As many as 500 people were stranded overnight on Highway 13 south between Highways 20 and 40 in Dorval after a massive crash.

The crash was triggered by cars and trucks losing control during the storm.

“Everybody tried to go this little quick way, 'Let me through the side' to pass the truck, because he was stuck. And then they all got stuck in the side. And then the truck tried to pass those cars to make way for himself. Then he got stuck and spun out,” said a UPS driver who spent a long night trapped in his truck.

Drivers were unable to advance and some had to abandon their vehicles and leave the highway on foot.

Many others waited in their car for as many as 12 hours -- some ran out of gas, others didn’t have any food.

Many helped each other out by rationing their fuel.

“We're just sitting around with the other truck drivers in their trucks staying warm because our trucks running out of gas at the same time,” said one truck driver.





Firefighters were dispatched around 2 a.m. to help people out.

“They went from car to car to make sure that people were okay in their cars,” said Ian Ritchie of the Montreal fire department. “We also dispatched one of our buses that is heated, that has a toilet.”

Montréal firefighters on highway 13 helping motorists trapped in the snow overnight. Good work buy guys at Station 64. pic.twitter.com/trLXP4OlD2 — Chris Ross (@chrisvpross) March 15, 2017

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Highway 13 south was cleared enough to allow cars to slowly make their way home. It fully reopened late in the morning.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said the abandoned cars are being towed and can be collected at Burstall, 480 Montréal-Toronto Blvd. in Lachine.

He is asking people to stay home if they can today.







photo: Shuyee Lee/ CJAD





Political firestorm

The events created a political firestorm in Quebec City. Premier Philippe Couillard called it an “exceptional situation” and said there are lessons to be learned as Liberal politicians scrambled to explain what happened.

Transport Minister Laurent Lessard, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux and Couillard all spoke to reporters Wednesday, where they said there would be a post-mortem to determine exactly what went wrong.

According to Coiteux, there were municipal police officers, the SQ, and people from the transport ministry on the ground.

Couillard said he has no doubt the people on the ground were doing their best, but he said it's clear there was a lack of coordination and communication.

Coiteux added the fact that hundreds of drivers were stranded for hours on the highway is unacceptable.

“It’s deplorable. It’s something that we don’t want to happen. I understand the frustration. Even if we deployed all the resources, if we can improve things in the future we will do so,” he said.

“We have to take the lessons of this situation and do better – much better – next time. I’ve been stuck once for a few hours in my car during a snowstorm and there are things like (a cellphone) where we can communicate to people to let them know what’s happening. We know you’re there. We may not get now but we are coming to you,” added the premier. “We’re going to look at this very seriously.”

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee called the handling of the snowstorm the "worst crisis management" since Couillard came into power.

Couillard admitted the storm response "lacked coordination."

With files from the Canadian Press