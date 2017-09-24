

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Argonauts moved into first place in the East with a 33-19 victory over Montreal on Saturday night, handing the slumping Alouettes their sixth straight loss.

Darian Durant's woes at quarterback continued for Montreal with two interceptions turning into touchdowns in a lopsided first half that saw the Als outscored 26-0 before a BMO Field crowd of 12,862 on a steamy September night.

After Montreal reeled off 11 straight points in the third, Toronto running back James Wilder Jr. sealed the deal with a 85-yard TD run late in the quarter for a 33-11 lead. It was the league's longest carry of the season, erasing his 76-yard TD run in the third quarter of last week's 34-26 victory over Edmonton.

Wilder had 190 yards on the ground against the Eskimos, the fourth-best single-game rushing performance in Toronto history. He added another 141 yards on the ground against Montreal.

Durant was picked off three times on the night, with the third by Mitchell White in the end zone in the fourth quarter. White had an Argo debut to remember with two interceptions.

His receivers did him no favours, repeatedly dropping balls. Durant completed 25 of 38 passes for 231 yards.