

Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Andrew Shaw scored the overtime winner on Saturday as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 14th consecutive time, a 3-2 victory that furthered their tenuous hold on the Atlantic Division.

Montreal now has 74 points, four up on Ottawa (70) and five up on Toronto (69).

Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk also found the back of the net for the Canadiens (33-21-8), which won for just the third time in the last 11 games (3-7-1) and second time in four games under new head coach Claude Julien (2-2-0).

Carey Price stopped 32-of-34 shots he faced, including a breakaway on Auston Matthews in overtime. Matthews scored a pair to hit the 30-goal mark for the Leafs (28-20-13), Frederik Andersen was sharp with 25 saves.

Looking for their first win over Montreal since Jan. 18, 2014, the Leafs got on the board first on a strange goal midway through the opening frame.

Matthews drove into the Canadiens zone with speed, pulled up and fired a shot that pinged off the outstretched stick and then arm of Alexei Emelin before bouncing off the ice and in between the pads of Price. It was the 19-year-old's team-leading 29th goal and 53rd point of the season.

The goal was also Matthews' 11th to open a game this year -- tops among NHL players -- and 10th point (five goals, five assists) over the last 10 games. Jake Gardiner added an assist on the play, giving him a new career-high with 32 points this season.

Matthews had two chances to score earlier in the period, but was denied both times by Price.

Struggling to score these days, Montreal nearly evened it up at one with 55 seconds left in the first. Pacioretty, who leads the Habs in goals and points this year, redirected a shot that crept through the pads of Andersen before striking the post.

Pacioretty celebrated for a moment, thinking the puck had crossed the line.

The Canadiens entered the night with only 13 goals in their previous 10 games.

"There's still a little bit of (a) lack of confidence there as far as not being able to score," Julien said before the game. "But we've addressed a lot of things that we hope is going to turn those things around. We're very capable of being better."

Montreal owned the puck possession battle early, garnering 19-of-29 shot attempts (five-on-five) in the first.

Pacioretty evened it up at one seven-plus minutes into the second on a Canadiens power play. It was just the third power-play goal this month for Montreal.

Toronto looked to be in fine position moments before the goal, but Zach Hyman held onto the puck in the neutral zone for one extra second and had it swiped. The Habs struck back quickly with Galchenyuk feeding the team's captain for the one-timer and game-tying marker -- his 29th goal this season.

Pacioretty came close to scoring again shortly after, his breakaway attempt stopped by Andersen.

Galchenyuk got the Habs the lead in the final five minutes of the period when he beat Leafs centre Nazem Kadri for positioning around the net and deposited a Nikita Nesterov pass. It was the second goal and fourth point in 11 games after returning from a three-game injury absence last month. The 23-year-old has 32 points in 41 games this season.

Price was sharp in a period which saw Toronto outshoot Montreal 12-5. He turned aside two good chances from Connor Brown and Matthews on a Leafs power play.

The Leafs were playing without Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak, the former missing his fifth straight game with an apparent right shoulder injury.

Matthews tied it at two 79 seconds into the third, just getting his stick on a feed from Hyman for his second goal of the game and 30th on the year. He's just the third Leafs rookie ever to hit the 30-goal plateau, joining Wendel Clark and Daniel Marois.

Matthews needs five goals to break Clark's rookie franchise record of 34.

The American centre also pulled even with Winnipeg's Patrik Laine for top spot among rookies in goals (30) and points (54).

Montreal put some pressure on the Leafs following the goal, but Andersen stood tall as an excitable crowd packed with fans of both squads howled. The 27-year-old stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third.

Matthews nearly had the hat trick in overtime, his breakaway attempt stopped by Price's blocker.