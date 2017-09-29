

CTV Montreal





The quarterback for the Concordia Stingers is not certain he will play this weekend after being harshly tackled in a game last Sunday.

In a widely-viewed video he posted to social media, Trenton Miller said the helmet-to-helmet tackle was one of the most violent hits he's ever received. He pleaded with sport officials to take disciplinary action against the players involved.

That won't be happening.

In a ruling handed down Friday the RSEQ (Reseau du sport étudiant du Quebec) said it reviewed the game's video and testimony from the players involved.

It concluded that in the Sept. 24 game between the Stingers and Laval University's Rouge et Or, there was no head-to-head contact, and that Gabriel Ouellet's tackle was entirely within the regulations of the game.

Miller was disappointed but diplomatic about the ruling, and hopes that, at a minimum, his complaint raised awareness about the dangers of concussions. .

"I've definitely seen players play who shouldn't have been playing in the past, not here specifically but I think it's a serious issue because my brother-in-law's his uncle died on the football field playing because he got a concussion. He went back in and he died, so it's something I'm very serious about and it personally touches me so regardless about last game or not I think it's bigger than that," said Miller.

Miller transferred to Concordia in 2015. He has excellent grades, is completing a graduate degree in business, and was named Quebec conference player of the year in 2015.

Meanwhile the RSEQ ruled that another tackle by a Rouge et Or player during that game did merit punishment.

Kevin McGee hit Concordia Stinger James Tyrell with a helmet-to-helmet tackle as the slotback caught a pass.

No penalty was called for the play, but the commission said McGee should have immediately been ejected.

As a result McGee will serve a one-game suspension on Oct. 1, 2017.