A $30,000 reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing for nine years.

Marilyn Bergeron was 24 years old when she left her parents' house to go for a walk on Feb. 17, 2008. She never returned.

She was seen later that day trying to withdraw money from a bank machine. Her credit card was used at 4:30 p.m. at a Cafe Depot in the Saint-Romuald neighbourhood in Levis, about 20 kilometres from her parents' home.

Bergeron had been living in Montreal for three years, but decided to move back to Quebec City with her parents. She was only there for a day before she disappeared.



Bergeron’s parents Andrée Béchard and Michel Bergeron, along with the Quebec City police force, have decided to reopen the search.



On Wednesday morning, police set up a command post on de la Concorde St. in the Saint-Romuald area. Béchard said in reports that some questions relating to her daughter’s disappearance remain unanswered – some people close to her daughter did not speak to police or could not be tracked down.



Well-known lawyer Marc Bellemare will be helping the family and taking in information from the public.

On the one-year anniversary of her disappearance, family members told reporters that something was on Bergeron's mind before she vanished.

"My mother said, 'Are you afraid of something?' and she said, 'Yes, I am.' (...) but we couldn't get her to talk, she would only cry," said Nathalie Bergeron, Marilyn's sister.

Bergeron measured about 5 foot 7 inches tall, and weighed 115 pounds at the time of her disappearance.

She has white skin, brown hair and blue-green eyes and a tattoo of a Pegasus between her right shoulder and chest.