

The Canadian Press





Environment ministers and officials from Canada and 30 other nations are in Montreal this weekend for an event designed to keep the Paris climate change agreement on track, despite the pending withdrawal of the United States.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says it's important to advance the Paris agreement agenda and show that those involved remain strongly aligned on ambitious climate action.

The informal gathering will allow some of the world's leading powers to discuss what they've done so far and push each other to keep going on the Paris protocol.

The U-S is still sending an official to Montreal, which the Pembina Institute says is a signal that Washington is still engaged.