An RCMP officer is dead after a collision with a farm tractor on Monday night in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, near the U.S. border.

In a statement, the RCMP identified the officer as 42-year-old Cst. Richer Dubuc, a married father of four.

Dubuc was a native of Joliette who had joined the RCMP seven years ago. As of January, he had served as a member of the Integrated Border Enforcement Team at St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale expressed sadness on behalf of the government over Dubuc's passing.

"This is a great tragedy. An officer, on duty, serving the public safety of Canadians, doing his job," he said. "Obviously in the course of a police officer's responsibilities they expose themselves to very real risks and dangers. Our heartfelt condolences to his family."

The crash took place on Route 202 at 6:20 p.m. as the officer was heading west to help colleagues.

The tractor driver, riding alone on the road, was taken to hospital but police said his life is not in danger.

Surete du Quebec officers from the major crimes unit are investigating.