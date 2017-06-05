

CTV Montreal





Playgrounds in school yards across Quebec will get some upgrades this year.

The provincial government is going to spend $3 million at 148 locations, in a move that is appreciated by school boards.

"It's extremely important for us that the school yard is attractive," said Alain Federation of the Quebec School Boards.

Part of the goal is to encourage more physical activity among pupils and generate enthusiasm about going to school.

"It gives them the sense that it's nice to be here. "Oh, I'm going to school! I'm going to play in the school yard. It's here that I study," said Fortier.

Education Minister Sebastien Proulx said the work will take place over the summer, with many projects at schools in Montreal.