The Quebec government is investing more than $20 million in Commission Scolaire de Montreal schools in Cote-des-Neiges and NDG.

The money will be used to add several new elementary and high school classrooms for more French-sector students in the borough.

“There is a demographic boom, partly because, yes, Quebec families are having children and there are many young families with children, but in addition there are waves of immigration,” said Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil as she made the announcement Tuesday.

Of the funding, $12.5 million will go into renovating the former Centennial Academy, a private school that rented space from the CSDM for 40 years.

The rest will be used to renovate and enlarge Sainte-Catherine-de-Sienne elementary.

Together, both schools will accommodate a growing number of families living in NDG, but having to send their children to schools outside the borough.

“More space is always good news in NDG,” said Sainte-Catherine-de-Sienne principal Anne Gaudrault.



“This is a start towards being able to have all the kids inside NDG,” added Marie-Josee Mastromonaco, school commissioner for the CDSM.