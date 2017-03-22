

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government is clearly not impressed with the federal budget.

With the Caisse de Depot planning a major public transportation project in Montreal, and a planned extension of the metro system's blue line, Premier Philippe Couillard was hoping for a "clear signal" on key infrastructure projects.

Instead the federal budget deposited Wednesday eliminates the individual tax credit for using public transit.

Provincial Finance Minister Carlos Leitao pointed out that Ottawa is going to spend $81 billion on infrastructure, but was woefully short on detailed criteria for what projects will be supported.

Leitao expects the money will come through because of the worthiness of the projects.

"I don't think we have to sell it all over again. We just have to make sure our communications with the federal officials intensify in the coming weeks," said Leitao.

He is tabling the provincial budget next week -- but said he will not include "blank lines" for the amount he expects from Ottawa.

Treasury Board president Pierre Moreau said he felt let down by the budget, and by the Liberal MPs from Quebec.

"The disappointment comes from that there is nothing in the budget. There is not that clear signal. We don't find that clear signal and nobody is saying anything from the Quebec caucus," said Moreau.

There are 39 Liberal MPs from Quebec.

Meanwhile Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said he is satisfied with the broad strokes of the federal budget.

The former federal Liberal cabinet minister said Bill Morneau's budget responds to some specific municipal needs, including investing in innovation and social housing, although he pointed out he is not happy with the decision to eliminate the income tax credit for public transit.