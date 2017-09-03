

The Canadian Press





Quebec City will host a Rainbow Party parade on Sunday, an event organized by the city’s LGBTQ community in solidarity with other such communities around the world.

The march will begin in front of St-Baptiste Church and end in front of the National Assembly.

Organizers said the worldwide LGBTQ community has suffered several setbacks in recent months, pointing to President Donald Trump’s recent ban on transgender individuals from serving in the military.

Several related activities were held on Saturday with Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume in attendance.

Labeaume said he believes the LGBTQ community in the city is doing well. He added that he understands the fears of some in the community, pointing out that they have historically been a target when there is intolerance.