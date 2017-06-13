Quebec beer lovers will not get to sample special 12-pack for Canada's 150th
The Red Racer Across the Nation 150th special beer will not be available at the SAQ.
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 8:25AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 9:53AM EDT
Quebec beer lovers will not get a chance to buy a special 12-pack made for Canada’s 150th birthday.
The “Red Racer Across the Nation Collaboration” is a special collection taking part across Canada, with a dozen beers to commemorate the country’s milestone birthday.
The craft-beer mix-pack will feature a beer from every province or territory other than Nunavut, each beer inspired by the province it comes from.
Quebec's liquor distributor the SAQ has decided not to offer the special beer in its stores, however. In addition, the Quebec law on alcoholic beverages prohibits microbreweries from other provinces from selling directly to convenience stores and grocery stores in Quebec.
“Unfortunately, it appears that the SAQ has made Quebec the only province where the pan-Canadian collaboration will not be taking place. It's sad but that’s what it is,” said Isaac Tremblay of Le Trou Du Diable, Quebec’s contribution to the 12-pack, in an Instagram post.
Malheureusement, il semble que la SAQ aura fait du Québec la seule province où la caisse de collaboration pan-canadienne ne se trouvera pas. C'est triste mais c'est comme ça. Le 29 juin, les gars de Central City, qui se donnent la peine de parcourir l'entièreté du pays en camion pour souligner l'événement, arrêterons au brouepub du Tdd pour boire notre version shawiniganaise du Bouclier Canadien brassée chez nous pour l'occasion. Il y aura du hockey de rue, du bbq, des shows live et plein de surprises. À bientôt! Xxxx
SAQ spokesperson Renaud Dugas told CTV Montreal the reason they denied the special issue was because the distributor could not guarantee the Quebec brew would be sold in every pack.
The “Red Racer Across the Nation Collaboration” is being sold three ways: as a 12-pack, and as east and west six-packs.
Because the Quebec beer is, of course, not in the west-coast six-pack, the SAQ declined the sell them.
Dugas said they are continuing to deal with the distributor to find a solution that would include the Quebec guarantee.
“This is an evolving issue at the moment. We are currently in discussions with the supplier to see if it would be possible to negotiate a distribution agreement, at the convenience of everyone, which would address certain issues, in particular logistics,” said Dugas.
The Quebec government invested $441,500 into Le Trou Du Diable in 2015 to help complete two investment projects worth $1.7 million, helping to create nearly 50 jobs at the Shawinigan microbrewery.
Quebecers will have to cross the Ontario border to purchase the 150th mix-pack at the LCBO or Beer Store.
Here’s the full list of beers on offer in the 150 12-pack:
- British Columbia, Delta: Four Winds Brewing Company
- Alberta, Calgary: Last Best Brewing & Distilling
- Saskatchewan, Swift Current: Black Bridge Brewery
- Manitoba, Winnipeg: Half Pints Brewing Company
- Ontario, Vankleek Hill: Beau’s Brewing Company
- Quebec, Shawinigan: Le Trou Du Diable
- Nova Scotia, Halifax: Garrison Brewing Company
- New Brunswick, Fredericton: Picaroons Traditional Ales
- Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown: PEI Brewing Company
- Newfoundland, John’s: Quidi Vidi Brewing Company
- Yukon, Whitehorse: Yukon Brewing Company
- Northwest Territories, Yellowknife: NWT Brewing Company
Latest Montreal News
- Old Port planning massive redevelopment including condos, stores, parks
- Sears Canada raises 'significant doubt' about future
- Double murder-suicide likely cause of three deaths at nudist camp in Drummondville
- Laval crossing guard named one of Canada's favourites
- Evacuations after small fire in Cote St-Luc