Quebec anti-poverty plan to include guaranteed minimum income
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 9:22AM EST
The Couillard government is set to unveil its action plan to fight poverty, which includes a guaranteed minimum income for Quebecers.
The plan would rely on several incentives to get Quebecers currently on social assistance back in the workforce, the goal being to lift 100,000 people out of poverty.
Among those invited to the unveiling ceremony are members of the Collective for a Quebec Without Poverty. Spokesperson Serge Petitclerc said the group has been waiting for the content of the anti-poverty proposal for two years.
He noted that the in the title of the action plan, “fight against poverty” has been replaced by “economic inclusion,” adding the group hopes the Quebec government won’t solely rely on work incentives to fight poverty and social exclusion.
Petitclerc called the goal of 100,000 “misleading and unambitious.”
The announcement is to be made in Quebec City by Employment Minister Francois Blais and Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois.
