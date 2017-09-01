

CTV Montreal





The price of gas is spiking in Montreal as the long weekend approaches.

The price at the pump rose Thursday night in Montreal for a second time in three days, reaching an average of nearly $1.35 per litre of regular fuel by Friday morning.

On Monday, the average price on the island was $1.16. By Tuesday, it jumped to nearly $ 1.27.

Lower prices for regular on the outskirts of the city remained at $ 1.16 on Thursday night. According to EssenceQuebec.com, other parts of Quebec are also seeing much lower prices, particularly in the Montérégie, in Lanaudière and the Laurentians, in the Outaouais and east of Quebec . They were generally less than $1.05 in these areas.

In Quebec City, however, drivers are paying almost $ 1.24 per litre.

Analyst Dan McTeague of the GasBuddy site said he expected gas prices to escalate in Canada this week as the major floods caused by Hurricane Harvey forced several Texas refineries to shut down their operations.

McTeague said service stations in Montreal could take advantage of higher wholesale prices to raise prices and increase profit margins.

On Friday morning, GasBuddy priced gas below $ 1.10 a litre in Ottawa, less than $1.08 in Toronto and less than $ 0.97 in Calgary.

On Thursday in New York, the price of a barrel of crude oil for delivery in October rose US $1.27 at closing, to US $47.23.